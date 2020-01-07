Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others to  be indicted on Jan 22

(@fidahassanain)

The court has directed the counsel of Asif Ali Zardari to ensure presence of his clients on next date of hearing.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) A NAB court will indict PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in Park Lane reference and mega money laundering case on January 22.

Accountability Court Judgde Azam Khan heard the case against former President Zardari and others. As proceedings commenced, Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq H. Naek filed petition on behalf of his client Asif Ali Zardari seeking exemption from appearance in the case on medical grounds.

The counsel told the court that the former President was undergoing medical treatment in Karachi as he was suffering from various diseases.

At this, the court observed that all accused ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing as they would be indicted on that date.

A NAB Investigation Officer told the court that nine more suspects had been included in the supplementary reference of mega money laundering case whereas Names of five persons have been removed from the list. The court issued notices to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Younus Kidwai and other accused in the supplementary reference, and adjourned the hearing till January 22.