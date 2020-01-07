UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari, Faryal Talpur And Others To  Be Indicted On Jan 22

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others to  be indicted on Jan 22

The court has directed the counsel of Asif Ali Zardari to ensure presence of his clients on next date of hearing.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) A NAB court will indict PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in Park Lane reference and mega money laundering case on January 22.

Accountability Court Judgde Azam Khan heard the case against former President Zardari and others. As proceedings commenced, Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq H. Naek filed petition on behalf of his client Asif Ali Zardari seeking exemption from appearance in the case on medical grounds.

The counsel told the court that the former President was undergoing medical treatment in Karachi as he was suffering from various diseases.

At this, the court observed that all accused ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing as they would be indicted on that date.

A NAB Investigation Officer told the court that nine more suspects had been included in the supplementary reference of mega money laundering case whereas Names of five persons have been removed from the list. The court issued notices to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Younus Kidwai and other accused in the supplementary reference, and adjourned the hearing till January 22.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Money January All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

General Soleimanni’s funeral: 35 people died, 50 ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$70.89 a barrel ..

35 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

34 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan t ..

35 minutes ago

Tesla launches model Y program in Shanghai

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.