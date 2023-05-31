UrduPoint.com

Zardari Reaches Lahore To Attract PTI Defectors Ahead Of General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2023 | 11:51 AM

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

The sources reveal that Zardari, currently in Lahore for a three-day visit, will welcome a group of South Punjab leaders into the PPP today.

LAHORE: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2023) Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former president, is intensifying his efforts to attract defectors from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The sources reveal that Zardari, currently in Lahore for a three-day visit, will welcome a group of South Punjab leaders into the PPP today. More than 15 former lawmakers from South Punjab are expected to announce their affiliation with the PPP tomorrow, alongside Zardari, in a press conference.

According to sources, the former president will address a press conference tomorrow at 8:00 pm from Makhdoom House in Model Town.

Since May 9, over 70 leaders and former lawmakers have parted ways with the PTI, led by Imran Khan. Zardari has arrived in Lahore to persuade a majority of the dissidents to join his party.

Notably, prominent PTI figures like Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiyani, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Abrarul Haq, Amin Aslam, Maleeka Bokhari, Musarrat, and Jamshed Cheema have resigned from the party following the May 9 riots.

Amidst the significant exodus from the PTI, the JKT group is also considering the formation of a new political party.

Influential political figures from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are reportedly inclined to join this new party.

Jahangir Tareen, a senior politician, is expected to hold a news conference in the upcoming days with key political leaders, during which he might announce the establishment of a new political party, according to sources.

On Monday, Jahangir Tareen met with former PTI provincial minister Aleem Khan to discuss the formation of a new political alliance. Their discussion revolved around the future of the resigning members and the creation of a new party. Sources indicate that the meeting participants proposed the formation of a political party rather than a pressure group, as it would be better equipped to champion the rights of the people.

Awn Chaudhry, an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was also present at the meeting, as per sources. Chaudhry informed the attendees that more PTI members are expected to leave the party in the coming days and emphasized the need for a platform to accommodate them.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Punjab Visit Alliance Jamshed May From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

37 minutes ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

40 minutes ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.