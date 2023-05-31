Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2023) Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former president, is intensifying his efforts to attract defectors from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The sources reveal that Zardari, currently in Lahore for a three-day visit, will welcome a group of South Punjab leaders into the PPP today. More than 15 former lawmakers from South Punjab are expected to announce their affiliation with the PPP tomorrow, alongside Zardari, in a press conference.

According to sources, the former president will address a press conference tomorrow at 8:00 pm from Makhdoom House in Model Town.

Since May 9, over 70 leaders and former lawmakers have parted ways with the PTI, led by Imran Khan. Zardari has arrived in Lahore to persuade a majority of the dissidents to join his party.

Notably, prominent PTI figures like Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiyani, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Abrarul Haq, Amin Aslam, Maleeka Bokhari, Musarrat, and Jamshed Cheema have resigned from the party following the May 9 riots.

Amidst the significant exodus from the PTI, the JKT group is also considering the formation of a new political party.

Influential political figures from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are reportedly inclined to join this new party.

Jahangir Tareen, a senior politician, is expected to hold a news conference in the upcoming days with key political leaders, during which he might announce the establishment of a new political party, according to sources.

On Monday, Jahangir Tareen met with former PTI provincial minister Aleem Khan to discuss the formation of a new political alliance. Their discussion revolved around the future of the resigning members and the creation of a new party. Sources indicate that the meeting participants proposed the formation of a political party rather than a pressure group, as it would be better equipped to champion the rights of the people.

Awn Chaudhry, an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was also present at the meeting, as per sources. Chaudhry informed the attendees that more PTI members are expected to leave the party in the coming days and emphasized the need for a platform to accommodate them.