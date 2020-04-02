UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Salutes Soldiers Fighting Against Coronavirus On Front Line

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Zartaj Gul salutes soldiers fighting against coronavirus on front line

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday paid a rich tribute to doctors, paramedics, police, Rangers and Army, recognizing their services in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We need strong nerves to combat COVID-19 pandemic and as a mature nation we should be united to fight against this pandemic",she said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan and the United States were hit with the novel Coronavirus on same day but Prime Minister Imran Khan foresighted the situation and took certain measures to control its spread, she mentioned.

President Arif Alvi visited China to seek support of Chinese experts to cope with this challenge, she added.

The government also launched an awareness campaign about social distancing and precautionary measures to keep the virus from spreading, she mentioned.

Prime Minister time to time motivated the nation and advised people not to panic and bravely fight the Corona virus, she added.

Zartaj said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is leading all sorts of operations to control the spreading of this virus in collaboration with all the stakeholders including Chief Ministers and health ministers of all provinces.

China once again proved its true friendship with Pakistan and provided masks and other essential tools to deal with Coronavirus, minister said.

Pakistan is in the state of war against COVID-19 and I am much impressed with the bravery of our nation the way they are fighting this war, she said.

