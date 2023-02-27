Zia Mohyeddin captivated audience with voice & words, says Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Zia Mohyeddin was a man with feathers galore in his hat: an actor, orator, director, author, and broadcaster who ruled over his own career for more than six decades.

He expressed these views while speaking at `Tribute Evening Farewell to the Legend Zia Mohyeddin' program organized by NAPA at NAPA Auditorium on Sunday evening.

Mr. Mohyeddin, despite proficiently enjoying various disciplines, let theatre be his lifelong passion. He studied theatre at London's Royal academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), the CM said and added that the thespian marked his debut in Lawrence of Arabia in 1961, which along with 'Behold the Pale Horse' (1964) and 'Bombay Talkie (1970) became Zia Mohyeddin's most memorable performances amongst many others.

Mr. Shah said that Mr. Zia, the talented and hardworking orator returned to Pakistan in the 1960s, hosting 'The Zia Mohyeddin Show on ptv', in which he introduced a new style of hosting.

He added that Mr. Zia also set up the PIA Arts and Dance Academy the following decade which toured the world and performed at the Madison Square Garden and for Queen Elizabeth II.

Murad Shah said that apart from being president of NAPA, he authored two books: memoir A Carrot is a Carrot (2008), and The God of My Idolatry, a collection of essays published in 2016. "At NAPA, he trained and taught a generation of Pakistani cinema, theatre, and art and I am sure the proteges of Mr. Mohyeddin will continue to make Pakistan proud," he hoped.

What I love to listen about him was the way with which he spoke; mesmerising , the CM said and added Mr. Zia had the power to captivate his audience with his voice and words. "Sitting on those seats, I have experienced that magic as well and I was quite fortunate to have heard him several times," he said and added a teacher to many, and an inspiration to the nation.

Mr. Mohyeddin would always live in our hearts and Pakistan would not forget the maestro or his work, he said.