Zia Ullah Bangash chairs meeting to review development projects of Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :PESHAWAR, May 26 (Pakistan Point news - 26th May, 2021 ): Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, Zia Ullah Bangash Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the pace of work on under construction development projects in the district.

The meeting was attended among others by concerned officials of district administration and Communication and Works Department.

The meeting was told that road projects of Rs. 230 million are underway in PK-82 while Rs 30 million have been released for up-gradation of Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat. The meeting also discussed the pace of work on development projects in PK- 82.

Addressing the meeting, Zia Bangash said that no compromise would be observed on quality of work in these public welfare projects. He also directed for proper monitoring and completion of development projects within stipulated time frame with suggestions of locals.