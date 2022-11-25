UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langu Felicitates New Army Chief, CJCSC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Ziaullah Langu felicitates new army chief, CJCSC

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday congratulated Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday congratulated Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

In a message, he expressed his good wishes for the new military leadership and hoped that they would perform their professional duties with more commitment and devotion.

Paying tribute to the services of Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said General Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered exemplary services for the defence and peace in the country.

"I pay tribute to General Qamar Javed Bajwa for successfully fighting war against terror ", he said.

