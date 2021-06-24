UrduPoint.com
Zobaida Jalal Visits Int'l Defence Expo In Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal on Wednesday visited four-day international defence technology exhibition, MILEX-2021, in Minsk

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal on Wednesday visited four-day international defence technology exhibition, MILEX-2021, in Minsk.

The international defence technology expo will continue till June 26, said a press release issued from Pakistan Embassy in Minsk.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan accompanied the Defence Minister.

Pakistan's Minister for Defence Production visited stalls in the expo pavilion and was briefed on the displayed products.

She also held meetings with Acting Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Zhuk and Director General of "Beltechexport" Company, Anatoli Akaronka, at the expo venue.

In these interactive sessions, Pakistani Minister appreciated the quality of products on display and expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen the mutually beneficial ties with Belarus in various sectors mainly in economic, trade and defence sectors.

MILEX-2021 is featuring over 300 samples of cutting-edge weapons, military hardware, and special hardware of Belarusian make alone. As many as 177 of them are showcased for the first time while eighty-eight products are of upgraded versions.

