Zubaida Jalal Inaugurates Pak-Iran Border Crossing Point At Pashin Mand

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal along with Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Muhammad Islami Wednesday inaugurated the Pak-Iran border crossing at Pashin Mand point adjacent to Ketch Turbat district.

Senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister said today is a historic day for Pakistan and especially for the people of Balochistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, relations between the two brotherly Muslim neighboring countries were gaining historic momentum, she said and added that opening two crossing points in less than 6 months was a major milestone.

She said Pak-Iran border crossing would provide employment and trade benefits to the residents of the border areas and provide better opportunities for economic development in the areas.

Zubaida Jalal said that this was the third Pak-Iran border crossing point, earlier in December 2020, Gabad Ramdan connecting to Gwadar district had also been inaugurated.

These border crossing points would not only help in boosting bilateral trade but also bilateral relations and tourism between the two Muslim brotherhood neighbors, she maintained.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps on priority to eradicate backwardness of Balochistan in order to bring this province on par with other provinces in terms of development.

