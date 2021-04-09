UrduPoint.com
Zubaida, Majabeen Call On Divisional Organizer, BAP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Majabeen Sheeran called on Divisional Organizer of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Makran Division Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Majabeen Sheeran called on Divisional Organizer of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Makran Division Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Friday.

They discussed regarding inter-party election of BAP and other matters of the province in detail during the meeting.

The role of women in the party was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Divisional Organizer of BAP Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said on the occasion that consultations are underway with all the leaders, entire the members of the BAP and provincial and National Assembly from Ketch District. This process will be completed soon and the party's central leaders will be taken into confidence for Inter-party election which can be held in Ketch, Rauf Rind mentioned.

He further said that Zubaida Jalal and Majabeen Sheeran have an important role to play in empowering women in the party despite women would provide full opportunities of representations in enter-party election.

He said that workers have an important role in the party who are the backbone of the party, saying that workers including women would be given every opportunity.

Earlier, Divisional Organizer Mir Abdul Rauf Rind had a detailed meeting with Balochistan Awami Party Senior Vice President Mir Zahoor Buledi, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Haji Akbar Askani, Lala Rashid Dashti and Majabeen Sheeran regarding inter-party elections in Ketch district in order to make BAP more active in the district while the issues of workers were also discussed

