Zulfi Thanks PIA For 13 UK-bound Special Flights Before April 9's Ban

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Zulfi thanks PIA for 13 UK-bound special flights before April 9's ban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday extended his gratitude to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for arranging 13 special flights to the United Kingdom (UK) before a travel ban to be effective from April 9.

In a series of tweets, he also announced more UK-bound flights before April, 9 when travel restrictions on the flights from Pakistan to Britain would come into effect.

"It's been a tough time for people specially Overseas Pakistanis returning to the UK. Happy to see Civil Aviation & PIA working together to facilitate people," he remarked in one of his tweet.

The SAPM posted a schedule of the remaining flights to the UK before the restrictions.

He mentioned that five of British Airways (three scheduled and two extra), three Virgin Atlantic, four of PIA or affiliated, two Turkish, and one of Gulf airlines would accommodate passengers before enforcement of the travel restrictions.

Zulfikar Bukhari was also grateful to the international carriers for providing much-needed and timely help to the UK-based overseas Pakistanis. "Special thanks to British Airways and Virgin," he concluded.

