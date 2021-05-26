Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal made functional: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal has been made functional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal has been made functional.

"The situation will improve as soon as the transfer of tankers starts in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Steps are also being taken for tree plantation, setting up a fire station at the terminal and surrounding areas," the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting with officials of the Estate and other departments.

On the occasion, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih ul Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Abro , Law Advisor Azra Muqeem, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present.

The Department of Engineering has been directed to make space available in KMC Markets.

During the meeting, the status of the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal were presented.

Ahmed said that the directives of the Supreme Court will be implemented to keep the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal continuously operational and all necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

He said that this is one of the most important projects of Karachi. The relocation of oil tankers from different parts of the city will improve the flow of traffic on the roads and will also get rid of other problems.

During the meeting, the Senior Director Estate presented various suggestions for enhancing the current situation and recovery of KMC's 53 markets.

The Administrator said that work should be started on redesigning and remodeling the KMC markets.

"The repair and maintenance work of the markets should also be completed expeditiously and pending cases regarding the shops should be followed up," he added.

In this regard, the Administrator directed to set up a committee headed by the Director General of Works comprising representatives of Finance Department, Law Department and Estate Department.

He said that the services of a consultant could also be sought in this regard.

Ahmed also sought suggestions to incraese recovery from Clayton Road Market Gurmunder, Khada Fish Market Lyari, Furniture Market PIDC, T Market Nishtar Road, Khilafat Chowk Market Paposh Nagar, Hassan Ali Hoti Market Aram Bagh, Hussain Bakhsh Market Kemari, Wadho Ram Mill Market Haqqani Chowk and other markets.

He asked the concerned officials to approach culture department and UNDP for restoration of Lee Market to its original condition.

Ahmed appreciated the increase in recovery by the Estate Department and said that such efforts should be continued to make the institution financially stable, adding that other departments of KMC were also being made functional so that the revenue situation could be improved.