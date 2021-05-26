UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal Made Functional: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:23 PM

Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal made functional: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal has been made functional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal has been made functional.

"The situation will improve as soon as the transfer of tankers starts in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Steps are also being taken for tree plantation, setting up a fire station at the terminal and surrounding areas," the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting with officials of the Estate and other departments.

On the occasion, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih ul Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Abro , Law Advisor Azra Muqeem, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present.

The Department of Engineering has been directed to make space available in KMC Markets.

During the meeting, the status of the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal were presented.

Ahmed said that the directives of the Supreme Court will be implemented to keep the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal continuously operational and all necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

He said that this is one of the most important projects of Karachi. The relocation of oil tankers from different parts of the city will improve the flow of traffic on the roads and will also get rid of other problems.

During the meeting, the Senior Director Estate presented various suggestions for enhancing the current situation and recovery of KMC's 53 markets.

The Administrator said that work should be started on redesigning and remodeling the KMC markets.

"The repair and maintenance work of the markets should also be completed expeditiously and pending cases regarding the shops should be followed up," he added.

In this regard, the Administrator directed to set up a committee headed by the Director General of Works comprising representatives of Finance Department, Law Department and Estate Department.

He said that the services of a consultant could also be sought in this regard.

Ahmed also sought suggestions to incraese recovery from Clayton Road Market Gurmunder, Khada Fish Market Lyari, Furniture Market PIDC, T Market Nishtar Road, Khilafat Chowk Market Paposh Nagar, Hassan Ali Hoti Market Aram Bagh, Hussain Bakhsh Market Kemari, Wadho Ram Mill Market Haqqani Chowk and other markets.

He asked the concerned officials to approach culture department and UNDP for restoration of Lee Market to its original condition.

Ahmed appreciated the increase in recovery by the Estate Department and said that such efforts should be continued to make the institution financially stable, adding that other departments of KMC were also being made functional so that the revenue situation could be improved.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Supreme Court Oil Road Traffic Lyari Bagh Undp Market All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan led PTI govt to complete its constituti ..

3 minutes ago

DC inaugurates Corona Virus Vaccination Center in ..

3 minutes ago

CCPO inaugurates first-ever DRC in Kohi Hassan Khe ..

3 minutes ago

Mali president and PM resign after arrest by milit ..

6 minutes ago

Neighboring countries should help Afghanistan reac ..

6 minutes ago

Hankers Club wins in final of 30th KP Governor Gol ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.