Saaz Samandar To Bring Classical Music For Islooites Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Nation Council of the Arts (PNCA) will present Saaz Samandar - an aesthetic eve with an extraordinary experience of two classical Eastern instruments here on February 24.

The show Saaz Samandar will be presented by the Maestros Ustad Ashraf Shareef Khan (Sitar Nawaz) from Germany and Shahbaz Hussain (Tabla Nawaz) from England performing together in an exclusively live musical evening.

With its tradition to bring exciting and quality entertainment stuff for fun lovers, PNCA has arranged this classical evening to serve people with an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical music.

"Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent", said Ayub Jamali, Director General PNCA while talking to APP.

The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artistes for their contribution in the field of singing, he said.

