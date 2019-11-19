UrduPoint.com
Step Father Harassed Me For Four Years: Pakistani Actress Faryal Mehmood

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

Step father harassed me for four years: Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has revealed that her step father harassed her for four years when she was only eight years old

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has revealed that her step father harassed her for four years when she was only eight years old.In an interview, the actress told that her life as a child was like a hell due to her step father.

I was living with my mother in USA where my father continued to harass me for years, she added.Faryal told that her mother has performed three marriages. The second and third husbands of my mother did not like me, she stated.

