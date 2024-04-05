Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Legendary Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed Umrah.

A photo of the singer standing in front of Baitullah emerged on the social media.

Accompanied by his family, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarked on the spiritual journey of Umrah.

Reflecting on this profound experience, the celebrated singer emphasized the significance of performing Umrah during the sacred month of Ramadan. He also considered it a true honor.

Moreover, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared that amidst his pilgrimage, he dedicated special prayers for the safety and prosperity of his homeland and its citizens, reinforcing the spiritual connection between his music and his devotion to the well-being of the nation.