Superstar Muhammad Ali Remembered On 93rd Birth Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 93rd birth anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed on Friday.

The Lollywood superstar Muhammad Ali was born on April 19, 1931, at Rampur in India.

Beginning his career as a broadcaster at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station in 1956, Ali later transitioned to Radio Pakistan Karachi, where he found guidance and mentorship from the then Director General Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari, propelling him into his acting career.

In 1962, he ventured into the film industry, ultimately starring as the lead actor or ‘hero’ in 94 films. His remarkable talent earned him the prestigious Nigar Awards a record ten times.

Renowned as ‘Shahansha-e-Jazbat’ (Emperor of Emotions) among his fans, Ali remained a dominant figure in Pakistani cinema for over two decades, symbolizing the golden era of Lollywood.

Married to fellow actor Zeba, the duo was affectionately referred to as ‘Ali-Zeb’. Ali also established the Ali-Zeb Foundation during the pinnacle of his career, dedicated to supporting impoverished artists across the nation.

With over 250 movie credits to his name, Muhammad Ali was recognized as one of Asia’s top 25 actors by an international media survey. He was honoured with the Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz awards for his contributions to the arts.

Sadly, Muhammad Ali passed away on March 19, 2006, in Lahore, succumbing to a heart attack. Nevertheless, his impact on Pakistani cinema and his humanitarian endeavours continue to resonate and inspire.

