Superstar Muhammad Ali Remembered On 93rd Birth Anniversary
Chand Sahkeel Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The 93rd birth anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 93rd birth anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed on Friday.
The Lollywood superstar Muhammad Ali was born on April 19, 1931, at Rampur in India.
Beginning his career as a broadcaster at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station in 1956, Ali later transitioned to Radio Pakistan Karachi, where he found guidance and mentorship from the then Director General Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari, propelling him into his acting career.
In 1962, he ventured into the film industry, ultimately starring as the lead actor or ‘hero’ in 94 films. His remarkable talent earned him the prestigious Nigar Awards a record ten times.
Renowned as ‘Shahansha-e-Jazbat’ (Emperor of Emotions) among his fans, Ali remained a dominant figure in Pakistani cinema for over two decades, symbolizing the golden era of Lollywood.
Married to fellow actor Zeba, the duo was affectionately referred to as ‘Ali-Zeb’. Ali also established the Ali-Zeb Foundation during the pinnacle of his career, dedicated to supporting impoverished artists across the nation.
With over 250 movie credits to his name, Muhammad Ali was recognized as one of Asia’s top 25 actors by an international media survey. He was honoured with the Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz awards for his contributions to the arts.
Sadly, Muhammad Ali passed away on March 19, 2006, in Lahore, succumbing to a heart attack. Nevertheless, his impact on Pakistani cinema and his humanitarian endeavours continue to resonate and inspire.
Recent Stories
Traffic Police launch cracks down on tinted glasses
Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's officials
Court aims to wrap Trump jury selection ahead of opening arguments
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo for improving ..
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow
Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA
Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: ..
Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition o ..
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Hania enjoys vacations in London3 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer,actress Khursheed Bano observed1 day ago
-
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain3 days ago
-
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey14 days ago
-
Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed17 days ago
-
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title17 days ago
-
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’18 days ago
-
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise20 days ago
-
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise21 days ago
-
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director22 days ago
-
Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome their first baby23 days ago
-
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered25 days ago