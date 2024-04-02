Open Menu

Mehwish Hayat Unveils Trailer For Upcoming Film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:24 AM

Mehwish Hayat shared the trailer of her new film "Dagha Baaz Dil" on the popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) Renowned actress Mehwish Hayat has released the trailer for her upcoming film "Dagha Baaz Dil" from the Pakistani film and drama industry.

The trailer portrays Mehwish Hayat being possessed by jinns, and as attempts are made to cure her, her family members insist on marrying her off, believing that marriage will rid her of the possession.

Her family members arrange her engagement with her uncle's son (Ali Rehman), but both the boy and the girl oppose the match and make every possible effort to prevent their marriage.

However, they eventually fall in love with each other.

Mehwish Hayat mentioned in her post that this film will embellish cinema houses across Pakistan during the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities next year.

It's evident that Mehwish Hayat will be the heroine of the film "Dagha Baaz Dil," with actors Ali Rehman and Momin Saqib also appearing in central roles.

Other talented actors such as Saleem Sheikh, Babar Ali, Beo Rana Zafar, Tazin Hussain, Leila Wasti, Ayesha Khan, and Mashal Mahmood are also part of the film's cast.

This film, directed by senior actor and director Wajahat Rauf, has been produced by Badar Ikram and Shazia Wajahat, while the story has been penned by Mohsin Ali.

