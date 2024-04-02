Mehwish Hayat Unveils Trailer For Upcoming Film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:24 AM
Mehwish Hayat shared the trailer of her new film "Dagha Baaz Dil" on the popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) Renowned actress Mehwish Hayat has released the trailer for her upcoming film "Dagha Baaz Dil" from the Pakistani film and drama industry.
Mehwish Hayat shared the trailer of her new film "Dagha Baaz Dil" on the popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram.
The trailer portrays Mehwish Hayat being possessed by jinns, and as attempts are made to cure her, her family members insist on marrying her off, believing that marriage will rid her of the possession.
Her family members arrange her engagement with her uncle's son (Ali Rehman), but both the boy and the girl oppose the match and make every possible effort to prevent their marriage.
However, they eventually fall in love with each other.
Mehwish Hayat mentioned in her post that this film will embellish cinema houses across Pakistan during the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities next year.
It's evident that Mehwish Hayat will be the heroine of the film "Dagha Baaz Dil," with actors Ali Rehman and Momin Saqib also appearing in central roles.
Other talented actors such as Saleem Sheikh, Babar Ali, Beo Rana Zafar, Tazin Hussain, Leila Wasti, Ayesha Khan, and Mashal Mahmood are also part of the film's cast.
This film, directed by senior actor and director Wajahat Rauf, has been produced by Badar Ikram and Shazia Wajahat, while the story has been penned by Mohsin Ali.
Recent Stories
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise2 days ago
-
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise3 days ago
-
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director4 days ago
-
Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome their first baby5 days ago
-
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered7 days ago
-
Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe7 days ago
-
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas10 days ago
-
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam11 days ago
-
Daniel Bruhl on playing Karl Lagerfeld: 'He walked like a matador'19 days ago
-
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan20 days ago
-
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?20 days ago
-
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show21 days ago