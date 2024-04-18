Death anniversary of famous singer,actress Khursheed Bano observed

Death anniversary of famous singer and actress of the '40s, Khursheed Bano was observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Death anniversary of famous singer and actress of the '40s, Khursheed Bano was observed on Thursday.

Born in Chunian, district Kasur 1914, her birth name was Irshad Begum. Khursheed Bano commenced her film career with the screen name of Shehla in the film titled Eye for an Eye in the year 1931, when the first talkie film, called Alam Ara of the subcontinent, was released. Some of her movies released during this period were Laila Majnu in 1931, Muflis Aashiq in 1932, Naqlee Doctor in 1933, Bomb Shell and Mirza Sahiban in 1935, Kimiagar in 1936, Iman Farosh in 1937, Madhur Milan in 1938, and Sitara in 1939.

From 1931 to 1942, she appeared in films made by the studios in Calcutta and Lahore, but as a singer-actress, the movie did not affect her. She did various films in the 1940s were Musafir in 1940, Holi in 1940 (“Bhigoi Moree Saree Ray”), Shadi in 1941 (“Hari ke Goon Prabhu ke Goon gavan mein” and “Ghir Ghir Aaye Baderia”), Pardesi in 1941, (“Pehley Jo Mohabbat Sey Inkaar Kia Hota” and “Mori Ateria Hai Sooni”).

In Bhakta Surdas in 1942, “Panchee Bawra,” whose author was Gyan Dutt, became a popular song of the 1940s.

She starred in 1943 in Nurse. Tanseen (1943), along with Khemchand Prakash’s music, was a milestone in her acting career. Her most famous songs include “Barso Re,” “Ghatta Ghan Ghor Ghor,” “Dokiya Jiara,” “Ab Raja Bhai Murai Balm,” and a duet, “More Bal Pin Pin Sati Cheela,” along with LL Siegel.

After partition, Khurshid migrated to Pakistan along with her husband and settled in Karachi.

She acted in two films, Fankar and Mandi , in 1956.

Khursheed Bano died on April 18, 2001 in Karachi.