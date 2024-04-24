Open Menu

Aiman Khan Granted UAE Golden Visa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2024 | 02:36 PM

The actress has surprised her fans and followers by sharing personal achievement in the United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) Renowned actress Aiman Khan has been granted the prestigious Golden visa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to social media, the "Ghar Titli Ka Par actress surprised her fans by sharing personal achievement.

Amidst her recent focus on personal life alongside husband and fellow actor Muneeb Butt, this accomplishment marks a significant milestone.

Continuing their tradition, the star couple recently embarked on a journey to Dubai with their second daughter, Miral, marking her first trip outside Pakistan.

Muneeb Butt had previously obtained the Golden Visa, echoing similar sentiments of gratitude towards the UAE. The couple frequently travels to Dubai for both leisure and professional engagements, maintaining this tradition even after welcoming their daughter Amal into the family.

Pakistan Social Media UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Visa Gold Family

