Famous Singer Shaukat Ali Death Anniversary Shaukat Ali Observed
Chand Sahkeel Published April 02, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Third death anniversary of famous folk singer Shaukat Ali was observed on Tuesday. Shaukat Ali was born on May 3, 1944, in a family of artists at Malakwal town in District Gujrat
He was known for singing Sufi poetry with great vigor and a wide vocal range.
Shaukat Ali was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1990.
Shaukat Ali also received other awards, including "the Voice of Punjab", and "the Pride of Punjab". He died on April 2 in Lahore in 2021.
