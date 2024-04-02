Open Menu

Animal Actor Shafina Shah Loses Ms.Pakistan Title

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 03:34 PM

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title



LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Shafina Shah, also known for her role in Animal, has been stripped of her Ms. Pakistan title following accusations of persistent requests for financial support for her movie ventures directed at Miss Pakistan President, Sonia Ahmed.

In an interview, Ahmed disclosed, "Since November 2023, Shafina's mother, Atia Shah, consistently sought funds for her daughter's film projects. Despite efforts to redirect their focus to local opportunities, they persisted. When offered another chance at an international pageant in March, they again pressed for funds."

Shafina's subsequent social media video alleging a lack of support from the national director further fueled the controversy.

The Miss Pakistan Company had steadfastly supported Shafina, even securing her participation in Miss Global despite her exceeding the age limit. Ahmed emphasized the extensive promotional efforts undertaken for Shafina, including media appearances and press releases.

In response to Shafina's actions, Ahmed regretfully revoked her titles and warned against unauthorized use. Charitable organizations associated with the title without consent will face legal consequences.

Ahmed clarified, "While we've supported Shafina, we can't be expected to finance her film ventures. We've advised her to cease soliciting funds and won't contribute to any future projects."

Despite attempts to clarify, Shafina remained silent.

