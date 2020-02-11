UrduPoint.com
Which Avenger Did Robert Downey Jr Wish To Play Instead Of Iron Man In Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Tue 11th February 2020

Which Avenger did Robert Downey Jr wish to play instead of Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Robert Downey Jr. undeniably has chiseled the image of Iron Man in our brains forever with his classic stellar portrayal of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Robert Downey Jr. undeniably has chiseled the image of Iron Man in our brains forever with his classic stellar portrayal of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.However, growing up, that wasn't the Avenger that the 54-year-old Dolittle actor wanted to step into the shoes of.Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the Iron Man star revealed what Avenger he would have loved to play had he not been the "genius billionaire playboy philanthropist" in the MCU.

"I can't think of any red-blooded American boy that didn't imagine themselves as Spider-Man growing up," he said.While Spidey who already has a special connection to Robert's character of Tony Stark was a clear pick, the actor went on to elect another one of our favourite superheroes as his �go-to.'"However, looking back on it now also because I'm just such a Jeremy Renner fan, and he made it so cool, particularly when he turns into Ronin [in Avengers: Endgame] I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to."

