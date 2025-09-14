ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's squash stars have been crowned the Men's and Women's Champion of the Independence Day Open Squash Championship 2025 held in Australia.

Pakistani player Anas Ali Shah (Pakistan) was crowned the Men's Champion of the Independence Day Open Squash Championship, said a press release.

Displaying exceptional skill and determination, Anas Ali Shah dominated the tournament with a series of brilliant wins by beating Zeshan (Australia) 11-2, 11-0, 11-4; Mahmoud (Pakistan)11-3, 11-4, 11-5; Huzaifa 9-11, 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 and Shamlan (final) 11-4, 11-3, 9-11, 10-12, 11-5.

Meanwhile in the Women's Event, Sana Bahadur of Pakistan claimed the Women's title .

The Pakistan Squash Federation has extended heartfelt congratulations to Anas and Sana on their outstanding achievements.