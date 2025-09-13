Open Menu

PFF Officials Appointed To AFC Standing Committees

Muhammad Rameez Published September 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Four Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials have been appointed to various Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Standing Committees.

The AFC Executive Committee, in its meeting held on September 11, approved the appointments for the current cycle (2023–2027), said a press release on Saturday.

Dr.

Muhammad Ali has been appointed to the AFC Media & Communications Committee, Hafiz Zakka Ullah to the AFC Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, Muhammad Azam Khan to the AFC Marketing Committee and Ms. Nirmeen Malik to the AFC Women’s Football Committee.

These appointments signal Pakistan’s renewed presence in AFC decision-making bodies, following years of limited participation at this level. The PFF noted that the inclusion of its officials in multiple committees would provide greater opportunities for Pakistan to contribute to football development across the continent.

