Huzaifa Shines In Defeat As Pakistan Fall 3-1 To Paraguay In Davis Cup Tie
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Davis Cup hopes were dimmed as Paraguay sealed a 3-1 victory in their World Group II tie, but young Huzaifa Abdul Rehman emerged as a bright spot, showing grit and resilience against a higher-ranked opponent.
The tie opened with a thriller as Huzaifa pushed Paraguay’s Alex Santino Nunez to three sets, according to information received here from Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.
Despite losing the opener 6-1, the 22-year-old Pakistani roared back to level the contest 7-5 before going down 6-4 in the decider.
“I felt I was right there in the match. If I had converted a couple of break points in the third set, the result could have been different,” Huzaifa told APP after the match. “But this is the level I want to play at — tough matches where every point counts.
”
Muzammil Murtaza, however, found the going tough against Paraguay’s top-ranked Daniel Vallejo, suffering a 6-0, 6-2 defeat that left Pakistan trailing 0-2.
The experienced doubles pair of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan briefly raised hopes by taking the first set 6-3 against Vallejo and Martin Antonio Vergara. Yet the Paraguayans stormed back to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, clinching the tie for their side.
With the overall contest already settled, Huzaifa returned to the court on Sunday and finally gave Pakistan something to cheer about. Displaying remarkable composure, he defeated Martin Antonio Vergara 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the reverse singles.
“I just wanted to fight for every point and finish on a high note for Pakistan,” Huzaifa said. “This win gives me confidence that I can compete with international players at this stage.”
