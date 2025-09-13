Open Menu

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Matches Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced a change in the schedule for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group D, originally set to be played in Saudi Arabia this month.

Due to unforeseen challenges communicated by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), on September 11, the fixtures have been postponed, said a press release.

The matches will now be staged from October 18 to 22. An updated match schedule, including confirmed kick-off times and venues will be announced soon.

