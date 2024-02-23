2nd Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis championship to start from Feb 26

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The second edition of the Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis Championship is starting from February 26 to March 1, here at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex.

This was stated by Umar Ayaz, the eldest son of Haji Umar Khattab Khalil and Secretary KP Tennis Association while talking to media persons here on Friday.

He said that they were organizing this competition under their support, in which there will be competitions for boys U10, U14 and U18.

He said the opening ceremony would be organized on February 26 at 4.

00 pm in the afternoon while the draws would be open on Sunday at 6.00 pm, in the evening.

He said Chairman KP Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, President KP Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat, SVP Dr., Farhat Abbas would present at the opening ceremony while on the occasion of the closing ceremony, DG Sports Abdul Nasser and former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah will be the special guests along with Chairman Tennis Association Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President Association Deputy Director IB Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas.

