2nd Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis Championship To Start From Feb 26
Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The second edition of the Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis Championship is starting from February 26 to March 1, here at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex.
This was stated by Umar Ayaz, the eldest son of Haji Umar Khattab Khalil and Secretary KP Tennis Association while talking to media persons here on Friday.
He said that they were organizing this competition under their support, in which there will be competitions for boys U10, U14 and U18.
He said the opening ceremony would be organized on February 26 at 4.
00 pm in the afternoon while the draws would be open on Sunday at 6.00 pm, in the evening.
He said Chairman KP Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, President KP Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat, SVP Dr., Farhat Abbas would present at the opening ceremony while on the occasion of the closing ceremony, DG Sports Abdul Nasser and former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah will be the special guests along with Chairman Tennis Association Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President Association Deputy Director IB Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas.
APP/ijz/
Recent Stories
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
More Stories From Sports
-
Four players from KP selected in National Badminton Squad18 minutes ago
-
Five more matches decided in cricket tournament48 minutes ago
-
Kenya bids solemn farewell to marathon sensation Kiptum1 hour ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Australia punish New Zealand to win second T20 and clinch series1 hour ago
-
Australia punish New Zealand to win second T20 and clinch series2 hours ago
-
Pak Street Child Football team to hold nationwide trials from Saturday3 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia - 2nd T20 scores3 hours ago
-
Pak Street Child Football Team announced nationwide trials from Feb 243 hours ago
-
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled4 hours ago
-
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS4 hours ago
-
Gayle says nothing new about 'Bazball', hails 'phenomenal' Jaiswal8 hours ago