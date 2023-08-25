As many as 360 cricketers representing 18 regional teams will be offered domestic cricket contracts 2023-24

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):As many as 360 cricketers representing 18 regional teams will be offered domestic cricket contracts 2023-24.

The structure is divided into seven categories; 20 players will be in category A+, 30 in category A, 30 in category B, 30 in category C and 30 in category D, 50 in category E and 170 slotted in F.

The PCB will release the names of the contracted players in due course.

Earlier on 11 August, the PCB had announced the renewed domestic season that brings more competition and quality cricket with enhanced earning opportunities as eight regional sides and eight department teams will compete in separate first-class tournaments. This step will make sure that the regions and departments compete on a level playing field by utilising the best available talent.

The domestic structure is framed by the PCB Cricket Technical Committee headed by former captains Misbahul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. The committee had several meetings with all stakeholders to bring them on board, including regional presidents and representatives of departments.

The upcoming men's season will commence on 10 September with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy pitting top regional teams against each other, following which, top eight departments will feature in the President's Trophy, starting December 15. Eighteen regional sides have been slotted with eight teams playing the premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while 10 regions will be playing Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non first-class four-day tournament.

Twenty players, selected by the regions according to the predefined criteria, will be assigned categories as outlined below. Each category carries a hefty amount; A+ will get PKR 300,000, A PKR 200,000, B PKR 185,000, C PKR 170,000, D PKR 150,000, E PKR 100,000, F will pocket PKR 50,000 As per the new financial model, a player featuring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now get a match fee of PKR 80,000, players participating in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will get PKR 40,000 per game. Those playing the white-ball tournaments - the Pakistan Cup and the National T20 - will now earn PKR 40,000 per game. The non-playing members of a first-class team will get PKR 40,000 and earn PKR 20,000 per match in white-ball cricket respectively.

Director Domestic Cricket Operations (A) Junaid Zia said here on Friday : "The Pakistan Cricket Board's responsibility extends beyond the field, and this step to provide substantial contracts reflects our dedication to the well-being of our cricketers.

"Through this initiative, the PCB is cultivating a brighter future for domestic cricketers, enabling them to focus wholeheartedly on their game and raising the overall standard of our cricket." Criteria for "A+" Category: �A total of 11 players as recommended by the central contract committee.

�Top four batters and top five bowlers (three fast bowlers and two spinners) of QeAT for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21) Criteria for "A" Category: �Top four batters and four bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) of Pakistan Cup for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21) �Top two batters and two bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) of National T20 for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21) �Next, top two batters, top two bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) and top all-rounder of QeAT for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21).

�Test players who are part of current regional squads.

Criteria of "B" Category: �International players who are part of the current regional squads.

�Next, top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of QeAT Season 2022-23.

�Next, top five batters in terms of runs, top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of Pakistan Cup Season 2022-23.

�Next, top five batters in terms of runs, top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of National T2o Season 2022-23.

Criteria of "C" Category: �Players who have played 5o or more first-class matches.

�Players who have represented Pakistan Shaheens/Emerging since 2022 (in international events).

�Players who have been a part of Pakistan squad within last one year.

�Next, top two wicket-keepers of each QeAT, Pakistan Cup and National T20 for the season 2022-23.

�Next, top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of QeAT Season 2022-23.

�Next, top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of Pakistan Cup Season 2022-23.

Criteria of "D" Category �Next, top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of National T20 Season 2022-23.

�Top five batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets, top two all-rounders and top two wicket-keepers, each, (in terms of wickets and runs) of Second XI Championship, Challenge and T20 for the Season 2022-23.

�Players who have represented Pakistan U-19 in the last 2 years.

Criteria of "E" Category �Players who have represented Pakistan Shaheens in the past.

�Players who have represented Pakistan emerging team in the last 2 years.

�Players who have represented Pakistan U19 in the past.

�Has played 20 or more first-class matches.

Criteria of "F" Category�Remaining players.