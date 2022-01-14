UrduPoint.com

5th Students Olympic Games 2022 From Jan 15

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022 | 06:42 PM

The 5th Students Olympic Games 2022 are going to begin from January 15 at the Mini Sports Complex Nazimabad here

The games would take place under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association in collaboration with Whales College.

This was stated by the President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain, according to a communique issued on Friday.

He said that all arrangements for the event had been finalized. He further said that male and female students from various schools and colleges of the country would take part in the nine sports competitions including Archery, Basketball, Futsal, cricket, Throwball, Skating Teakwando, Rope Skipping, Gymnastic and Tug of War.

Competitions in three categories would be played including U-14, U-17 and U-21. The concluding ceremony would be held on January 22 at 5.00 pm in whichtrophies, medals, certificates, cash prize and best players of the tournament trophy would be given to the winners.

He further said that winners would be selected for participation in the International Students Olympic Games 2022 to be held at Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia.

