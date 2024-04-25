The Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling Championship that was scheduled for April 27 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi has been postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling Championship that was scheduled for April 27 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi has been postponed.

The championship that was being organized by the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation President Ijazur Rehman, the new date of the championship will be announced in the coming days.

Players from all over the country would participate in the championship and two categories of competitions will be contested in the extravaganza including men's singles and men's doubles.