Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
Men
1st rd
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 7-5
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Pedro Cachin (ARG) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-3, 6-3
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3
Women
2nd rd
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x23) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-1
Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x16) 6-3, 7-5
Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3, 6-2
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (8/6)
