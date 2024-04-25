Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results

Published April 25, 2024

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st rd

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 7-5

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Pedro Cachin (ARG) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-3, 6-3

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3

Women

2nd rd

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x23) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-1

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x16) 6-3, 7-5

Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3, 6-2

Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (8/6)

More Stories From Sports