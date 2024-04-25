Open Menu

Pakistan To Tour New Zealand For 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is Next March

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March

The Pakistan cricket team will travel to New Zealand soon after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan to play a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan cricket team will travel to New Zealand soon after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan to play a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is.

The decision was reached during a meeting between Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Scott Weenink at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday. Chairman PCB thanked CEO NZC for the New Zealand team’s tour to Pakistan for the series. Naqvi told Weenink that security of the cricketers was of utmost importance and fool-proof security arrangements were put in place for the New Zealand squad in Pakistan.

“I am personally monitoring the security plan,” the PCB chairman said, adding that the Kiwis are honorable guests and it was a duty to look after them.

CEO NZC Weenink thanked Chairman PCB for the warm welcome, adding that fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the visiting New Zealand team in Rawalpindi and Lahore during the current tour. He assured that New Zealand team would visit Pakistan for the tri-nation series prior to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

COO PCB Salman Naseer and PCB’s Director International Affairs Usman Wahla were also present during the meeting.

APP/nkn

