7th edition of National Women, Men Road Cycling Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The 7th edition of the National Women, Men Road Cycling Championship Elite and Junior competitions got underway under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association and with the collaboration Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Northern Bypass here on Friday.

President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, international technical official Sarmad Khan, and international technical official Syed Nazakat Ali Shah were also present.

The 7th edition of the National Women and Men Cycling Road Championship will continue up till February 20 in which more than 110 national and international cyclists from all 12 units including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Crank Addicts, SSGC, PCF Technical Official team, POF Wah, Bikestan Cycling academy, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Industries Adnan Jalil graced the occasion as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony wherein Secretary sports Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad and Director General Sports Khalid Khan gave away medals to the individual Time Trials winners in both Women and Men categories.

There was a loop of 13.5 km in the 7th edition of the Championship.

The Championship is also very important for the International Road Cycle Race to be held in Thailand in June because out of the race, a team from Pakistan would be short-listed purely looking after the performance of the cyclists.

First Day results Women Elite - Individual Time Trial 1 Bikestan Rabia Garib 00:42.43.58sec 2 Wapda Rajjia Shabir 00:43.35.74sec 3 Bikestan Bisma Chaudhary 00:44.23.10sec 4 Wapda Nida BiBi 00:45.02.38sec 5 Crank Addicts Asma Jan 00:47.50.27sec 6 Punjab Cecilia 00:54.00.20 sec 7 KP Samreen Sadaf 00:56.24.30sec 8 Punjab Samreen Aslam 00:57.32.18sec 9 KP Nimra Bibi 01:10.26.95 10 IsLamabad Usna Babar DNS DNS Women Junior - Individual Time Trial 1 Bikestan Maryam Ali 00:21.45.15sec 2 Punjab Sneha Khalid 00:23.36.93sec 3 Bikestan Maleeha Ali 00:24.34.21sec 4 Sindh Aneesa 00:27.00.49sec Men Elite - Individual Time Trial 1 Bikestan Shah Wali 00:52.57.56sec 2 Bikestan Ali Ilyas 00:54.21.79sec 3 Wapda Izzat Ullah 00:54.32.36sec 4 KP Sadiq Ullah 00:57.35.10sec 5 Crank Addicts Asif 00:57.35.30sec 6 KP Umar Farooq 00:57.39.62sec 7 Balochistan Ghani 00:58.52.83sec 8 Wapda Syed Aqib Shah 00:59.51.87sec 9 Sindh Wazir 00:59.52.83sec 10 Islamabad Danish Mand 01:00.04.16sec 11 Crank Addicts Danish 01:00.12.68sec 12 Balochistan Toor Jan 01:01.56.10sec 13 POF Wah Gohar Manan 01:03.25.24sec 14 POF Wah Usman Ali 01:03.58.49sec 15 Sindh Habib 01:05.29.89sec 16 Punjab Waheed 01:05.45.15 16 17 Islamabad Awon Raza 01:06.04.59 17 18 Punjab Sajid Zia 01:06.28.15 1819 GB Najam DNF DNF20 GB Mueed DNF DNF