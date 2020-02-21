Abdullah Nawaz, Shaki to clash in Imran Mohib Memorial Squash

Pakistan No. 1 Abdullah Nawaz will face Saki Ullah in the final of All Pakistan Imran Mohib Memorial Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan No. 1 Abdullah Nawaz will face Saki Ullah in the final of All Pakistan Imran Mohib Memorial Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Member Executive Committee KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, who is also head coach of Blue Tone Squash academy, was the chief guest. Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, coaches PAF Squash Academy, players and officials were also present.

In the first semifinal Abdul Nawaz of PAF, currently Pakistan No.

1, who also reached to the semifinals of the recently held British Junior Squash Open, defeated his rival Ubaid Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, the score was 11/7, 11/6 and 11/5 in a one sided affairs. Abdullah Nawaz, a winner of Qatar Open, Doha Open and Malaysian Junior Open, took no time in defeating Obaid Ullah.

In the second semifinal Saki Ullah Tareen of PAF defeated Abdullah Nadeem in 24 minutes by 3-1, the score was 11/7, 9/11, 11/8 and 11/5.

Thus both Abdullah Nawaz and Saki Ullah Tareen setup final showdown on Saturday at 3.00 pm.