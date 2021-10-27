AC Milan barely beat Torino 1-0 to top Italian league

AC Milan had a narrow win against Torino by 1-0 at home to lead the Italian Serie A on Tuesday evening

After a corner kick, Milan's French striker Olivier Giroud made a close-range finish in the far post in the 14th minute at San Siro Stadium, as this was the winning goal.

Near the end of the match, Torino took risks to find several chances, but Milan defended their goal to secure the 1-0 win.

So Milan boosted their points to 28 in week 10 to top the Serie A.

The Rossoneri have six wins in a row in the league, and they are still unbeaten.

Second-place Napoli have 25 points.