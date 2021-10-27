UrduPoint.com

AC Milan Barely Beat Torino 1-0 To Top Italian League

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:43 PM

AC Milan barely beat Torino 1-0 to top Italian league

AC Milan had a narrow win against Torino by 1-0 at home to lead the Italian Serie A on Tuesday evening

ANKARA , 27 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) -:AC Milan had a narrow win against Torino by 1-0 at home to lead the Italian Serie A on Tuesday evening.

After a corner kick, Milan's French striker Olivier Giroud made a close-range finish in the far post in the 14th minute at San Siro Stadium, as this was the winning goal.

Near the end of the match, Torino took risks to find several chances, but Milan defended their goal to secure the 1-0 win.

So Milan boosted their points to 28 in week 10 to top the Serie A.

The Rossoneri have six wins in a row in the league, and they are still unbeaten.

Second-place Napoli have 25 points.

Related Topics

Milan San Lead Post Top AC Milan

Recent Stories

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

3 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

30 minutes ago
 MWMC initiates classes to educate sanitary workers ..

MWMC initiates classes to educate sanitary workers under adult literacy programm ..

2 minutes ago
 Haleem seeks remedy for Nasla Tower affectees on h ..

Haleem seeks remedy for Nasla Tower affectees on humanitarian grounds

2 minutes ago
 PBC condoles demise of former SC judge Abdur Rehma ..

PBC condoles demise of former SC judge Abdur Rehman Khan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.