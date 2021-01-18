UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Affairs of Punjab Boxing Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation said on Monday that it has received reports of misleading activity by Sharjil Zia Butt, Secretary Punjab Boxing Association, by holding a gathering of his personal friends to create a parallel body of PBA.

"In furtherance, he has claimed himself as an observer of Pakistan Boxing Federation which is patently false and misleading. PBF did not receive any notice of the meeting and therefore it was not possible to detail a representative of PBF", said Lt Col (R) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary, PBF here.

"As a matter of fact and in my capacity as President of Divisional Boxing Association of Faisalabad, I confirm that neither any intimation of the meeting was received nor was there any motion moved by Divisional Boxing Association, Faisalabad. We are also in receipt of confirmations from other Divisional Boxing Associations that they also were not aware of any meeting nor have they moved any motion.

""Sharjil Zia Butt made an attempt for creation of a parallel PBA speaks volume of his mala fide intent. He also tried to create an issue misrepresenting that PBF did not consider Names of athletes forwarded for the Athletes Commission of PBF while he deliberately violated the stipulated timelines. He also misrepresented regarding credentials of a female athlete included in the Athletes Commission of PBF. Further undersigned has already informed the relevant quarters, about the threats made to undersigned and boxing family", he said.

Secretary PBF said boxing is a combat sports and will be promoted only for the positive human developments and PBF will ensure, with support of all, that the Boxing clubs are not exploited rather we provide an environment wherein athletes will be made who will raise the national flag and become Role Models for the community.

