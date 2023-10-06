Open Menu

Afghanistan Down Pakistan In Asian Games Cricket Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published October 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Afghanistan down Pakistan in Asian Games cricket semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Afghanistan outplayed Pakistan by four wickets in the 19th Asian Games Men’s cricket second semi-final played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

After being put into bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 115 in 18 overs. The target was achieved in 17.5 overs by Afghanistan.

Omair Yousuf (24, 19b, 2x4s, 1x6) was the highest scorer for Pakistan, followed by Aamir Jamal (14, 11b, 1x4, 1x6), Arafat Minhas (13, 14b, 1x4) and Rohail Nazir (10, 15b, 1x6).

Pacer Fareed Ahmed returned with three wickets while giving 15 runs in the three overs he bowled. Spinners Qais Ahmed and Zahir Khan grabbed two wickets each.

In return, on the backs of Noor Ali Zadran (39, 33b, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Gulbadin Naib (26 not out, 19b, 1x4, 3x6s), Afghanistan secured the final berth at the 19th Asian Games.

Pakistan's spin attack gained much success during the innings; Qasim Akram and Sufiyan Muqeem got a wicket each, while Usman Qadir and Arafat Minhas returned with two wickets each.

Pakistan will now play against Bangladesh in the bronze medal match at the same venue on Saturday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 115 all out in 18 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 24, Aamir Jamal 14, Arafat Minhas 13; Fareed Ahmed 3-15, Qais Ahmed 2-11, Zahir Khan 2-20, Karim Janat 1-12, Gulbadin Naib 1-29).

Afghanistan 116-6 in 17.5 overs (Noor Ali Zadran 39, Gulbadin Naib 26 not out, Afsar Zazai 13; Arafat Minhas 2-11, Usman Qadir 2-20, Qasim Akram 1-18, Sufiyan Muqeem 1-18).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Afghanistan Technology Bangladesh China Hangzhou Same Afsar Zazai Gulbadin Naib Noor Ali Zadran Aamir Jamal Bronze All Asia

Recent Stories

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

47 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

1 hour ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

3 hours ago
MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

4 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

5 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

6 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports