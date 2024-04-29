University Of Central Punjab Dominates Men's Weightlifting Competition
The University of Central Punjab secured the first position in the final of the men's weightlifting competition after gabbing 5 gold and 5 silver medals
Various athletes broke previous records in different weight categories during All Pakistan Inter-University Men's Weightlifting Competition held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam on Monday.
According to the spokesman of the University, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) hosted the All Pakistan Inter-University Weightlifting Championship with the collaboration of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. In the final of the men's category, the University of Central Punjab secured the first position with 125 points, along with 5 gold and 5 silver medals, emerging as the champions.
Meanwhile, University of Management and Technology Lahore won 4 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals, securing the second position, and the Superior University Lahore obtained one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, securing the third position.
In the final of 89-kilogram weight category, Daniyal from Superior University clinched gold, Babar Abbas from University of Central Punjab won silver and Qasim Mushtaq from University of Management and Technology secured the bronze medal. In the 96-kilogram weight category, Noor Mustafa from University of Management and Technology bagged gold, Akbar Ali from University of Central Punjab claimed silver and Muhammad Shauban from Superior University won the bronze medal.
During the championship, Muhammad Yousuf, Soba Jan, Usama Butt, Muhammad Ali Ghani, Danish Butt from University of Central Punjab, Noor Mustafa and Sameer Butt from University of Management and Technology, Hamza Yousuf from Lahore Garrison University and Daniyal from Superior University Lahore broke all previous records in weightlifting, establishing new benchmarks.
On this occasion, Director Advancement and Financial Assistance Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Director sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada honored successful teams and athletes with trophies and cash prizes.
