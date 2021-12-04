UrduPoint.com

Ajaz Patel Gets 10 Wickets In First Innings Against India  

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:58 PM

Ajaz Patel gets 10 wickets in first innings against India  

Patel became only the third player in the 144-year history of Test cricket to achieve this feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Ajaz Patel, an all-rounder of New Zealand, entered into history books after he claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings against India.

Ajaz Patel made his name into history books after his remarkable bowling display at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Patel became only the third player in the 144-year history of Test cricket to achieve this feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

Patel bowled a total of 47.5 overs which included 12 maidens and conceded only 119 runs playing his 11th Test match for the Kiwis.

The players whom he dismissed in the first innings of the second Test match between both teams:

  1. Mayank Agarwal — Caught behind
  2. Shubman Gill — Caught out
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara — Bowled
  4. Virat Kohli — Leg before
  5. Shreyas Iyer — Caught behind
  6. Wriddhiman Saha — Leg before
  7. Ravichandran Ashwin — Bowled
  8. Axar Patel — Leg before
  9. Jayant Yadav — Caught out
  10. Mohammed Siraj — Caught out

Umesh Yadav is the only player to survive who faced only two deliveries and remained not out on naught.

Yadav will become the first bowler to dismiss all 11 batsmen in a Test match in the last 20 years if he dismisses Yadav in the second innings.

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai Virat Kohli All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Volunteering is vital for society’s development, ..

Volunteering is vital for society’s development, says Department of Community ..

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Journal ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Journalist Council jointly organized ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI to emerge victorious in local bodies' election ..

PTI to emerge victorious in local bodies' election owing to record accomplishmen ..

6 minutes ago
 IHRA intensifies drive against quack clinics in fe ..

IHRA intensifies drive against quack clinics in federal capital

6 minutes ago
 IMDC students, faculty hold free medical camp at ' ..

IMDC students, faculty hold free medical camp at 'Bhara Kahu'

6 minutes ago
 Seven Omicron Cases Detected in Finland - Institut ..

Seven Omicron Cases Detected in Finland - Institute for Health, Welfare

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.