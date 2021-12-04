Ajaz Patel gets 10 wickets in first innings against India  

(@FahadShabbir)

Patel became only the third player in the 144-year history of Test cricket to achieve this feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Ajaz Patel, an all-rounder of New Zealand, entered into history books after he claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings against India.

Ajaz Patel made his name into history books after his remarkable bowling display at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Patel bowled a total of 47.5 overs which included 12 maidens and conceded only 119 runs playing his 11th Test match for the Kiwis.

The players whom he dismissed in the first innings of the second Test match between both teams:

Mayank Agarwal — Caught behind Shubman Gill — Caught out Cheteshwar Pujara — Bowled Virat Kohli — Leg before Shreyas Iyer — Caught behind Wriddhiman Saha — Leg before Ravichandran Ashwin — Bowled Axar Patel — Leg before Jayant Yadav — Caught out Mohammed Siraj — Caught out

Umesh Yadav is the only player to survive who faced only two deliveries and remained not out on naught.

Yadav will become the first bowler to dismiss all 11 batsmen in a Test match in the last 20 years if he dismisses Yadav in the second innings.