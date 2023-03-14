All Pakistan Bank of Khyber Women Squash Championship begins in Peshawar

All Pakistan Bank of Khyber Women National Senior Squash Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association got under way here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Tuesday

Provincial Secretary Higher Education and President KP Squash Association inaugurated the Championship. Dawood Khan was accompanied by Chief Financial Officer of Bank of Khyber Irfan Saleem Awan, Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, Vice President Ehsanullah, Chief Organizer and Chief Referee Manoor Zaman, Associate Secretary Sajjad Khalil, Muhibullah Khan, Finance Secretary Wazirzada Gul, Media Manager Bank of Khyber Hasan Tariq, Coach Zadil Faqir and other personalities were present.

The best 32 players from all over the country are participating in the four-day Championship in which Pak Army, WAPDA, SNGPL, ZTBL, Punjab, Sindh are participating.

Among the top rank players participating in the competition are Noorul Ain, Maryam Malik, Komal Khan, Noor Al Huda, Mehwish Ali, Roshana Mahboob, Kainat Aamir, Umm Kulsoom, Amna Malik, Hira Aqeel, Sana Bahaduri, Zahra, Abdullah, Manahl Aqeel, Hafsa Yousuf, Mayra Hussain, Naheed Faiz, Wajiha Altaf, Nimra Aqeel, Aish, Shahbaz, Maleeha Shah, Bushra Shahbaz, Sara Noor, Nashia Shahid and Mashal Khan are included.

In the exhibition match held on the opening day, Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army won against Roshana Mahboob of ZTBL.

Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan in his brief chat paid tribute to the sponsor Bank of Khyber which always extended a helping hand in holding and promoting squash in the province. He said more than 25 tournaments including six women's events would be organized so that more players would come up.