UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alvarez, Saunders Comfortably Make Weight For Texas Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Alvarez, Saunders comfortably make weight for Texas showdown

Arlington, United States, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Britain's Billy Joe Saunders comfortably made the weight for Saturday's super middleweight title fight in Texas here Friday.

WBA and WBC champion Alvarez tipped the scales at 167.4 Pounds, well below the division's 168-pound limit, while WBO holder Sanders weighed in at 167.8lbs.

A crowd of around 3,000 fans -- mostly cheering for Mexican idol Alvarez -- were in attendance for Friday's weigh-in, which took place at the AT&T Stadium hosting this weekend's fight.

Around 70,000 spectators -- the largest crowd for a sporting event in the United States since the pandemic began -- is expected the fight staged at the Arlington, Texas home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Although Saunders and Alvarez have trash-talked each other in the build-up this week, the two men were on their best behaviour at Friday's weigh-in where they faced off without incident.

"It's going to be a good fight," Saunders (30-0, 14 knockouts) told streaming platform DAZN after the weigh-in. "He's a great champion. But I've come here to take all of his titles and take them by storm." Asked what he would have to do differently to upset Alvarez, Saunders replied: "I haven't lost in my career, 30-0, unbeaten. So therefore he has to do something differently to beat me, not the other way around." Alvarez meanwhile said he was bracing for a tough battle against the English southpaw.

"He's a difficult fighter and he's also a southpaw, but at this level you have to adjust and I'm ready for anything," Alvarez said. "It will be a hard fight, especially in the beginning rounds.

"I've been in big fights before. I have the experience to deal with it. I'm ready for tomorrow," said Alvarez, who is 55-1 with two draws and 37 knockouts.

Related Topics

Storm Arlington Dallas United States Event All Best Weight

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.