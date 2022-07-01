UrduPoint.com

Ammad Clinch U19 Title Of PSF Jr Squash Circuit

Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ammad clinch U19 title of PSF Jr Squash Circuit

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Muhammad Ammad clinched the Under19 title of the PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2 at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

In Boys U-19 category, Muhammad Ammad from PAF won the title by beating Anas Ali Shah from Punjab with a game score of 11-4, 11-5 and 11-8.

As part of Juniors' Development Programme & Talent Hunt at grass root level, Pakistan Squash Federation organized PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2.

Earlier in March, 22, first event of the Junior Circuit-2022 was organized wherein, a group of 198 players participated. Squash Legend and Vice President, PSF Qamar Zaman graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest and distributed prizes and trophies to the players.

In Girls U-19 category, Ms Sana Bhadur from Pak Army won the title by beating Ms Mehwish Ali from KP with a game score of 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-11 category, Faizan Khan from Punjab won the title by beating Syed Muhammad Hussain from Punjab with a game score of 11-3, 11-2, 7-0 (Retd Hurt).

In Boys U-13 category, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil from PAF won the title by beating Shahzaib, also from PAF with a game score of 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-15 category, Azan Ali from Pak Army won the title by beating Umair Arif from KP with a game score of 2-11, 12-10, 11-8, 14-12 (3-1).

In Boys U-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz from PAF won the title by beating Huraira Khan, also from PAF with a game score of 11-4, 11-9, 11-6.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab March Event From

Recent Stories

HBL- Champion Bank for Balochistan, in collaborati ..

HBL- Champion Bank for Balochistan, in collaboration with the State Bank of Paki ..

10 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

2 hours ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

2 hours ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

3 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

3 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.