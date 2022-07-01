Ammad clinch U19 title of PSF Jr Squash Circuit

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Muhammad Ammad clinched the Under19 title of the PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2 at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

In Boys U-19 category, Muhammad Ammad from PAF won the title by beating Anas Ali Shah from Punjab with a game score of 11-4, 11-5 and 11-8.

As part of Juniors' Development Programme & Talent Hunt at grass root level, Pakistan Squash Federation organized PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2.

Earlier in March, 22, first event of the Junior Circuit-2022 was organized wherein, a group of 198 players participated. Squash Legend and Vice President, PSF Qamar Zaman graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest and distributed prizes and trophies to the players.

In Girls U-19 category, Ms Sana Bhadur from Pak Army won the title by beating Ms Mehwish Ali from KP with a game score of 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-11 category, Faizan Khan from Punjab won the title by beating Syed Muhammad Hussain from Punjab with a game score of 11-3, 11-2, 7-0 (Retd Hurt).

In Boys U-13 category, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil from PAF won the title by beating Shahzaib, also from PAF with a game score of 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-15 category, Azan Ali from Pak Army won the title by beating Umair Arif from KP with a game score of 2-11, 12-10, 11-8, 14-12 (3-1).

In Boys U-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz from PAF won the title by beating Huraira Khan, also from PAF with a game score of 11-4, 11-9, 11-6.