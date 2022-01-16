UrduPoint.com

Anderson Learned Bowling Wobble Seam After Watching Asif

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Anderson learned bowling wobble seam after watching Asif

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Legendary English pacer James Anderson has learned bowling the wobble seam delivery after watching Pakistani seamer Mohammad Asif during the summer of 2010.

The 39-year-old has 640 wickets to his name in Test cricket and was generally known as the 'King of Swing'. The right-arm pacer opined that he had to work on the wobble seam before the 2010/11 Ashes as Kookaburra doesn't provide as much of the swing.

Anderson said during the Pakistan tour of England, he watched Asif bowling these deliveries which were nipping off the seam and he later tried to adopt the craft which eventually brought him success during the 2010/11 Ashes Down Under.

"It was before the 2010/11 Ashes, David Saker was our bowling coach. He said Kookaburra doesn't swing for the huge amount of time, so something else in the locker as a bowler was crucial here in Australia for success," Anderson said while talking to 7 Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.

com.pk.

"In summer 2010, we played against Pakistan and Mohammad Asif was bowling this ball which just wobbled a little bit, it was not seaming nor swinging, he was just trying to nip off the seam," he said.

"So I spent the whole summer practising that and working on it and was comfortable to bowl here (in Australia) which actually brought success for me throughout that series," he said.

It may be mentioned here that Asif who was regarded as the best swing and seam bowler on the world scene ever bagged 103, 46 and 13 wickets in 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 Twenty20s, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Australia David Anderson May Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

5 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

14 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

14 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

14 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.