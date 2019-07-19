UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angelique Kerber Drops Coach After Wimbledon Shock

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:39 PM

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock

Angelique Kerber has split with her coach Rainer Schuttler two weeks after her shock early exit at Wimbledon, the three-time Grand Slam champion announced on Friday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Angelique Kerber has split with her coach Rainer Schuttler two weeks after her shock early exit at Wimbledon, the three-time Grand Slam champion announced on Friday.

"Moving forward, it's never easy to change -- especially when you work with great people like Rainer. But for now, we've decided that it's the right time for a fresh start," Kerber said on Twitter.

"He has become a friend and I'm thankful for his hard work and dedication in the last months." Kerber's defence of her crown at the All England Club came to end in the second round at the hands of Lauren Davis, who had been ranked outside the top 250 earlier this year.

The former world number one, who also won the US and Australians Opens in 2016, has dropped to 13th in the WTA rankings after a poor season so far.

In addition to her Wimbledon disappointment, she was humiliated in straight sets by the unseeded Danielle Collins in the last 16 of the Australian Open and knocked out in the first round at Roland Garros.

Related Topics

World Poor Twitter Split 2016 Australian Open All Top Coach Wimbledon

Recent Stories

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

2 minutes ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

2 minutes ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian President Congratulates von der Leyen o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.