Annual Janshan-e-Baharan Sports Festival concludes at GBC, City Gulbahar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The annual Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Festival at Government City Girls College Gulbahar concluded with a colourful events and sweet memories under the aegis of City Management and Directorate Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here college premises on Tuesday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Professor Dr Riaz Anwar was chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain, Principal of the College Professor Tahira Dar, Principal and Directors of Sports Afsheen Khan, Huma, Roheena, Sadiya, Maria, and Director Sports GGC, City Gulbahar Najma Qazi, players and officials from various colleges were also present.

Principal City Gulbahar College Prof. Tahira Dar in his welcome address thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion and extended support to the college management for organizing the Annual Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Festival organized wherein players from FA, FSc-I, FA FSc-II, BS Home Economics, BS Islamiyat, English, BS Chemistry, BS urdu, BS Political Science, Team of Athletes participated.

She said it is good that the girl's players actively participated in the most fascinating, joyful and colourful Annual Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring Sports Festival) with almost all eight departments taking part in six different Games.

She said Sprint Sports Festival carried six different Games including Netball, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Badminton, Taekwondo, Tug of War besides Musical Chair, Spoon Race, Chal Pari, Skits, Qirat, Naat and Delamination Contests would also be organized.

Director Sports Najma Qazi disclosed that FA, FSc-I, FA, FSc-II, BS English, BS Chemistry, BS Urdu, BS Home Economics, BS Political Science, BS Islamiyat and a team of all Athletes who got admission on sports basis in various subjects.

During the Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Festival, she said, awards of achievements have also been awarded to the students in academics, Qirat, Naat, Speeches, outstanding players who excelled in different Games at national and international levels.

Principal Professor Tahira Dar said that the management of the college with the help of Directorate of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wants to involve the students in healthy sports activities besides providing them due opportunities to excel academically.

Speaking on this occasion, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Dr. Riaz Anwar lauded the management of the college for holding the Festival. He advised the student to take an active part in sports activities.

Riaz Anwar said that there is no shortage of talent in our province and this is the reason that the girls of this soil have made the name of their country bright in the field of education as well as in the field of sports and in other sectors.

Education is key for development so, he urged the girl students to get education so that they can serve the country in future in different sectors. He said girls can shine the name of the country and the nation by showing the best sports at the national and international level in various sports.

It cannot be ruled out because sports are extremely important for mental and physical development, which further increases the abilities of girls. It should be noted that in the annual Jashan-e Baharan Sports Festival, the students of eight departments of the college participated.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, medals, certificates, trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team participated in six different Games.