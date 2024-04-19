Argentinian Etcheverry Sees Off Norrie To Head Into Barcelona Open Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Argentinian Tomas Etcheverry booked his place in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open with a hard-fought straight sets win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Friday.
Etcheverry, ranked 30 in the world, one place higher Norrie, edged a tight match 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Argentinian Tomas Etcheverry booked his place in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open with a hard-fought straight sets win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Friday.
Etcheverry, ranked 30 in the world, one place higher Norrie, edged a tight match 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1).
He will face either third seed Casper Ruud or the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, ranked 40 in the world, in the semi-finals.
The first set produced a break each before the Argentine held the upper hand in the tiebreak.
The second set went with serve all the way to the tie-break which Etcheverry, a semi-finalists in Houston at the start of the month, won comfortably.
"I spoke to my coach last night and also my team, that I have to play aggressively to win this match,"
the 24-year-old Etcheverry said. "The tie-break was key. I played really good in that part of the match."
Norrie had won their only previous contest, also on clay, in Buenos Aires last year.
bsp/pb/
Recent Stories
BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender
Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains
Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousu ..
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha
QAU announces scholarships for KP students
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail
RCB takes action against selling expired food items
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results2 hours ago
-
'All-or-nothing' Norris takes sprint pole in rain chaos at Chinese GP3 hours ago
-
'All-or-nothing' Norris takes sprint pole in rain chaos at Chinese GP3 hours ago
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt girls & boys table tennis championship begins4 hours ago
-
O'Sullivan eyes eighth snooker world title amid more retirement talk4 hours ago
-
Nagelsmann to remain Germany national football coach till 20264 hours ago
-
Pakistan, New Zealand teams not to train on Friday6 hours ago
-
Blind Cricket Trophy from April 206 hours ago
-
National Women's Football C’ship postponed6 hours ago
-
Beijing half marathon runners stripped of medals after controversial finish6 hours ago