Argentinian Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Argentinian Tomas Etcheverry booked his place in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open with a hard-fought straight sets win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Friday.

Etcheverry, ranked 30 in the world, one place higher Norrie, edged a tight match 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1).

He will face either third seed Casper Ruud or the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, ranked 40 in the world, in the semi-finals.

The first set produced a break each before the Argentine held the upper hand in the tiebreak.

The second set went with serve all the way to the tie-break which Etcheverry, a semi-finalists in Houston at the start of the month, won comfortably.

"I spoke to my coach last night and also my team, that I have to play aggressively to win this match,"

the 24-year-old Etcheverry said. "The tie-break was key. I played really good in that part of the match."

Norrie had won their only previous contest, also on clay, in Buenos Aires last year.

