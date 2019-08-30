UrduPoint.com
Arsenal Drawn With Eintracht In Europa League, Man Utd Head To Kazakhstan

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:17 PM

Last season's runners-up Arsenal were placed in the same section as Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw for the Europa League group stage in Monaco on Friday, while Manchester United face a long trip to Kazakhstan

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Last season's runners-up Arsenal were placed in the same section as Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw for the Europa League group stage in Monaco on Friday, while Manchester United face a long trip to Kazakhstan.

Unai Emery's Arsenal side lost to Chelsea in the final in Baku after Eintracht had been eliminated by the same side on penalties in the last four.

Standard Liege and Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes are also in Group F.

United, Europa League winners in 2017, will face Astana of Kazakhstan as well as Partizan Belgrade and former finalists AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in Group L.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the third English team in the draw, will take on Turkish side Besiktas in Group K.

Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic meet Lazio and Rennes in Group E as well as CFR Cluj, the Romanian side to whom they lost in Champions League qualifying.

Scottish rivals Rangers will take on former European Cup winners Porto and Feyenoord as well as Young Boys in Group G.

