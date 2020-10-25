Asean BN clinch Islamabad Cup Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Asean BN beat Winsteel by 10-2 to clinched the Islamabad Cup Champions Trophy 2020 here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.

Asean BN scored through Baber Naseem (4 goals), Haider Asad (5 goals) and Raja Mekayial Sami (1 goal) while for Winsteel Ismael Afzal and Taimoor Nadeem scored one goal each.

A total of 6 teams who had professionals from Argentina and England contested in the 6 goal tournament.

The chief guest was Bulgarian Ambasador to Pakistan Aleksandrina Guigova and Asif Hyder Shah (convener sports Islamabad club).