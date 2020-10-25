UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asean BN Clinch Islamabad Cup Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Asean BN clinch Islamabad Cup Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Asean BN beat Winsteel by 10-2 to clinched the Islamabad Cup Champions Trophy 2020 here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.

Asean BN scored through Baber Naseem (4 goals), Haider Asad (5 goals) and Raja Mekayial Sami (1 goal) while for Winsteel Ismael Afzal and Taimoor Nadeem scored one goal each.

A total of 6 teams who had professionals from Argentina and England contested in the 6 goal tournament.

The chief guest was Bulgarian Ambasador to Pakistan Aleksandrina Guigova and Asif Hyder Shah (convener sports Islamabad club).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Polo Argentina Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakista ..

1 minute ago

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accid ..

51 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.