Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Premadasa International Cricket Stadium Colombo will host the Asia Cup's nail-biting match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday, 14 September 2023, at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka reached the Super Four with the top position at the points table in their respective groups. Both teams have 2 points in the Super Four, and the winner of this match will go straight to the final. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 LIVE score; Stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in 155, Sri Lanka won 58, and Pakistan won 92 One Day International matches. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Pakistan in ODI

Pakistan played 957 ODI matches before Asia Cup 2023 and won 507 with a winning percentage of 54.58. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in this crucial match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in ODI

Sri Lanka has played 894 ODI matches and won 409 with a winning percentage of 45.74. According to its past performance in One Day Internationals, we believe the Sri Lanka team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Pakistan played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously and was the Asian Champion in 2000 and 2012. Likewise, Sri Lanka played 13 ODI Asia Cups and was the Asian Champion in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014.

Pakistan in Asia Cups

Pakistan played 45 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 26 with a win percentage of 59.09. Pakistan played good cricket in previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Sri Lanka played 50 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 34 with a win percentage of 68.00. Sri Lanka has played good cricket in previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will perform better this time.

Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Let's see how both teams performed in Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The opening match of Asia Cup 2023 was between Pakistan and Nepal. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 342 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Team Nepal was all out in the 24th over at 104 runs. Pakistan won the match by 238 runs.

Pakistan's second match in Asia Cup 2023 was against India. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India was all out at 266 runs in the 49th over. However, team Pakistan's batting did not happen because of rain, and the match did not result.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

Pakistan faced Bangladesh in its first Super Four match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 193 in the 39th over. Pakistan chased the target in the 40th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 63 balls left.

Pakistan faced India again in its second Super Four match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. Team India scored 356 runs at the loss of two wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Team Pakistan was all-out at 128 runs in the 32nd over. Team India won the match by 228 runs.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh in its 1st Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 164 runs in the 43rd over. On the other hand, Sri Lanka chased the target at the loss of five wickets in the 39th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

Sri Lanka's 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 was against Afghanistan. Team Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Sri Lanka scored 291 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Afghanistan was all out at 289 runs in the 38th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 2 runs.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh again in the Super Four Round.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 257 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Team Bangladesh was all-out at 236 runs in the 49th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 21 runs.

Sri Lanka faced India in its 2nd Super Four match. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India was all-out at 213 runs in the last over. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team was all-out at 172 runs in the 42nd over. India won the match by 41 runs.

Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher rating than Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of Pakistan. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Pakistan One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in the 2nd place in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 3061 points and a rating of 118.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Sri Lanka One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 8th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 36 matches. They currently have 3280 points and a rating of 91.

Asia Cup Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 11th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Tayyab Tahir

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Haris

Shadab Khan (VC)

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Faheem Ashraf

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Shahnawaz Dahani

Zaman Khan

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four Match 05

Babar Azam is currently the top ODI batter, Imam-Ul-Haq is in 3rd place, and Fakhar Zaman is in seventh place. Besides, Shaheen Afridi is the 5th best bowler in ODI bowling rankings. These players can be the game-changers for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 11th match.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 11th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Pathum Nissanaka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis (VC)

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Matheesha Pathirana

Kasun Rajitha

Dushan Hemantha

Binura Fernando

Pramod Madushan

Key Players of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup’23 Super Four Match 05

None of the Sri Lankan players is in the top ten list of ICC ODI best players.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to the head-to-head history and ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the Asia Cup 2023 11th match. In contrast, the performance in Past Asia Cups favor Sri Lanka to win the match. However, we predict Pakistan will win this match in Asia Cup 2023 and qualify for The Final.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka on Thursday, 14th September 2023, at 2:30 PM PST. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.