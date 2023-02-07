UrduPoint.com

Asif Afridi Banned From All Cricket For Two Years

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility over breach of Article 2.4.10, he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4 and both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on 12 September 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board on Tuesday banned international spinner Asif Afridi for a period of two years from all cricket after he pleaded guilty as charged for two violations under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.

For the breach of Article 2.4.10, Mr. Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4. Both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on 12 September 2022.

While reaching its determination on the sanction period, the PCB took into consideration the admission of guilt, expression of remorse, past track record and Asif Afridi’s request that the PCB considers his case compassionately, claiming he had unintentionally breached the Code.

Chair of PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi: “It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences. As the game’s governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers.

“It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods. That’s precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily on player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches and if, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy.

Notes to Editors:

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Security and Anti-Corruption Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Article 2.4.10 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this Article 2.4.”

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty under Article 2.4.10 is from zero to up to a maximum of a lifetime

Asif Afridi was issued a Notice of Charge and was provisionally suspended by PCB under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code (the “Code”) on 13 September 2022.

