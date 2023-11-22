Open Menu

Attock, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Quetta Win Matches In T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2023 | 08:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Attock, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Quetta earned victories in the 14th National Bank of Pakistan T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-2) matches held at Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The first match of the event was played between Attock and Abbottabad at Bohranwali Cricket Ground Faisalabad.

In the morning Attock won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Abbottabad made just 147 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Naeemullah was their highest scorer with 57 runs off 40 balls. Muhammad Noman, Muhammad Haroon, Ehtisham ul Haq and Muhammad Sohail claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Attock chased down the target in just 9.3 overs without losing a wicket. Muhammad Zeeshan played a brisk innings of 90 runs off 40 balls featuring 18 (4’s) while Ehtisham ul Haq made 38 runs.

Attock won by 10 wickets and Man of the Match was Muhammad Zeeshan.

In the 2nd match of the tournament, Sargodha won the toss and asked Karachi to bat first. Karachi made 170 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Shoaib Khan and Bismillah Khan made 30 and 26 runs respectively. Muhammad Abdullah was the only bowler to claim a wicket.

In reply, Sargodha chased the target of 171 runs in 18.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Gul Shair played superbly for his 80 runs off 56 balls while Zain Ashraf made unbeaten 60 runs. Rashed Akbar claimed 1 wicket. Sargodha won by 8 wickets while Man of the Match was Gul Shair.

The third match of the event was played between Faisalabad and Sheikopura at Bohranwali Cricket Ground Faisalabad.

Faisalabad won the toss and decided to bat first.

Faisalabad made 273 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Ejaz Hussain played extraordinarily well and scored a ton, he made 141 runs off 62 balls featuring 26 boundaries. Bilal Ali was the 2nd highest scorer with 57 runs off 36 balls.

Sohaib Mehtab was the only bowler from Sheikhopura to claim a wicket.

In reply, Sheikhopura couldn’t make the most of the batting friendly conditions and made just 177 runs in the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Raheel Ahmed made unbeaten 78* runs off 67 balls. For Faisalabad, Bilal Ahmed took 1 wicket. Faisalabad won by 96 runs while Man of the match was Ejaz Husain.

The fourth match of the event was played between Quetta and Gilgit-Baltistan at HPC Centre Chak-8, Faisalabad. Quetta won the toss and elected to bat first.

Naseebullah’s superb innings of 143 runs off 72 balls helped Quetta to set the gigantic total of 263 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Muhammad Saleem also made a useful contribution of 70 runs off 51 balls. For Gilgit-Baltistan, Shoeb ul Hassan fetched 1 wicket.

In reply, Gilgit Baltistan scored only 89 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Muzaffar Ali was the top scorer with 23 runs off 25 balls. M Saleem took 3 wickets and Imran Hakeem claimed 2 wickets for Quetta. Quetta won by 174 runs and Man of the Match was Naseeb Ullah.

